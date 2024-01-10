61.3 F
Walter Gebhardt Myers

By Staff Report

Walter Gebhardt Myers
November 20, 1930 – December 30, 2023

Walter Gebhardt Myers, [93], of Summerfield, FL passed away Saturday, Dec 30, 2023. Walter was born November 20, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Stanley and Else (nee Grossmann) Myers and was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Kurtz) Myers.

He was a veteran of the Korean war. He moved to Summerfield, FL in 1992 after retiring as a machinist from U. S. Steel in Fairless Hill, PA. He enjoyed playing tennis, dancing, community theater, and playing bridge and other card games. He was the patriarch of his family, a role he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and siblings Gilbert (Doris) and Harold (Helen) Myers.

He is survived by his five children: Kristi (Frederick) Snyder, Scott (Linda) Myers, Karen Myers, Muggs (Holly) Ferguson, and Lori (William) Pfender; 8 grandchildren, Margaret (Hamza) Atac, Alicia Myers, Diana Myers, Laura Myers, Matthew Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Joe (Diana) O’Brien, and Lisa (Mathew) Mickle; and 4 great-grandchildren Nolan O’Brien, Reilly Wooden, Gavin Wooden, and Juliana Mickle.

Walter’s family and friends will celebrate his life in the Summerfield, FL area in the near future. The dates are to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Walter may be given in his name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America https://pva.org

