Clerk at Total Wine store arrested on charge of theft

A clerk at the Total Wine store at Lady Lake Commons has been arrested on a theft charge.

M’Keyah Krichele Thompson, 29, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of theft after an internal investigation at the store revealed she had stolen a $100 gift card from the manager’s office, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There was a problem with the gift card and Thompson put it on a desk with a note in the manager’s office on Dec. 12, the report said. About an hour later, Thompson returned to the office, took the card and threw away the note. She used the card to make three separate purchases from the store.

During an interview with a district manager, Thompson verbally admitted what she had done and provided a written statement. In addition, she spoke to the police officer about the theft and indicated she “felt bad about it.”

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.