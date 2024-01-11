62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Clerk at Total Wine store arrested on charge of theft

By Staff Report
M'Keyah Krichele Thompson
M’Keyah Krichele Thompson

A clerk at the Total Wine store at Lady Lake Commons has been arrested on a theft charge.

M’Keyah Krichele Thompson, 29, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of theft after an internal investigation at the store revealed she had stolen a $100 gift card from the manager’s office, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There was a problem with the gift card and Thompson put it on a desk with a note in the manager’s office on Dec. 12, the report said. About an hour later, Thompson returned to the office, took the card and threw away the note. She used the card to make three separate purchases from the store.

During an interview with a district manager, Thompson verbally admitted what she had done and provided a written statement. In addition, she spoke to the police officer about the theft and indicated she “felt bad about it.”

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends it’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others.

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Give me just one reason for supporting Trump

A resident of South Sumter County challenges fellow readers to provide one reason for supporting Donald Trump for another term in the White House.

What happens to America if former president spins reality?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident worries about the future of America and “spinning” the truth.

How could you vote against that?

A reader from Winter Garden has a poignant reflection on the loss of rights under a tyrannical leader.

Photos