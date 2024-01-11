62.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Demanding answers from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

By Villages-News Editorial

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined Senator Roger Wicker, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and 10 of their fellow committee colleagues in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin raising basic questions about the failures related to his incapacitation and transfer of authority.

The senators expressed concern that the secretary’s actions are in violation of the law and requested an immediate update on the timeline of events subsequent to the secretary falling ill. They contend the failures displayed constitute an alarming threat to our continuity of government and national security during a very dangerous time for our nation.

The senators requested an accounting of the full timeline of the events over the last two weeks and want answers to more than 15 specific questions. The members are also demanding more information about the role that staff at the Department played in delaying the transmission of critical information and if similar transfers of authority have occurred in the past without Congressional notification.

The full letter can be found here.

