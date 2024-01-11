Give me just one reason for supporting Trump

To the Editor:

He admits to raping women. He is a racist. If you do not believe that, you might be one too. If that is the case, just own it. Say what you mean, and mean what you say.

If you support Donald J. Trump, please give me just one reason for doing so. Spare me the “stories of the swamp.”

DC HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SWAMP. Infested with greedy, self-centered individuals. Nothing new about Trump there, other than he is a thief on a far grander scale, than that to which we are accustomed. In fact, Donald J. Is probably also lying about his NET worth.

Then look at our pathetic governor. Trying to out-hate Don, and even the evil Ronny boy can’t hate that much. He is trying his best, but falls short of the immense hatred spewing forth from DJT, and DJT doesn’t even seem to be trying that hard.

I’ll bet I actually am wealthier, on paper, than that little bigot [Trump]. He’s just a bag of hot air.

And if YOU are buying his song and dance, what does that say about YOU?

Nothing good. Of that, be assured.

David Costello

South Sumter County