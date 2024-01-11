Kenneth Edward Jackson, age 74, of The Villages, passed away suddenly on January 1, 2024, at home.

Ken was born in Detroit, MI on June 2, 1949, to Raymond and Ivadean Jackson. He graduated from Western Michigan University, where he also ran on the track team and was part of a relay team which briefly held a world record. After college, he moved to the Chicagoland area where he met Sue, the love of his life who became his wife for his last 39 years. He taught high school biology and then worked for CNA Insurance for over 20 years before moving to Houston in 1999, and finally The Villages in 2018.

Ken loved golfing and achieved 3 holes-in-one in his lifetime. He was also club champion at Chevy Chase Country Club and amateur champion at The Village Links of Glen Ellyn. He loved watching the Fighting Irish play, going on cruises, and being with friends and family. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sue; stepsons, Michael Delaney (Mary) and John Delaney (Christy); sister, Joanne Jackson; grandchildren, Donte, Taylor, Giana, Dominic, Anabelle, and Charlotte; and great grandchildren, Caiden, Cashton, and Carter.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 5th, 2024, at 10:00am at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Tampa General Hospital’s Cardiovascular Program, where Ken received such wonderful care his last 5 years.