Michele Ann Hurst

December 11, 1954 – January 5, 2024

Michele Ann (Lindner) Hurst passed away quietly in her sleep on January 5, 2024. She was born in Baltimore MD on December 11, 1954. She attended St Benedicts elementary and later graduated Archbishop Keough high school in Baltimore MD in 1972. Michele also graduated from Beauty School in Glen Burnie MD in 1975. She married John (Jack) Hurst, Jr in 1977 in Biloxi MS at Keesler Air Force Base.

Michele was the glue that managed her military Air Force family for over 20 years. During that time, she organized frequent household moves to Virginia, Maryland, Germany, and back to Maryland. She raised two boys, supervised homework, served as team mom, worked and volunteered around school hours whenever possible. After her husband’s Air Force retirement, she lived in Elkridge MD, Ocean Pines MD, and The Villages FL.

Michele enjoyed aerobics, bowling, water sports, music, cards, board games, puzzles, and reading. She loved cooking, concerts, cruises, and road trips to the beach. A dedicated Parrothead, she seldom missed a Jimmy Buffett concert. Michele loved the Orioles, Ravens, Terps, and most of all her Gators.

She was predeceased by her parents Catherine (Ross) Lindner and John Lindner, and brother John (Ronald) Lindner. She leaves to mourn her, her loving husband of 46 years, John, son Jason Hurst, Hagerstown MD, son Jeffrey Hurst, Ocean Pines MD, granddaughter Chloe Hurst, Davidsonville MD, sister Patricia Blair, Owings Mills MD, brother Charles Lindner, Ellicott City MD, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Beyers Funeral Home of Leesburg, 101 S 11th St, Leesburg Florida 34748, (352) 787-4343. Family and friends will gather at Beyers on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 6-8 pm. A funeral mass will be offered at St Paul Catholic Church, 1330 Sunshine Ave. Leesburg, FL 34748 on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 11 am. A graveside interment service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 also Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1 pm. All family and friends are welcomed.