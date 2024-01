A Village of McClure resident finally got a hole-in-one after golfing more than 6,000 holes.

Chris Brown got the lucky ace on Wednesday at Hole #1 at the Richmond Pitch and Putt. He used a pitching wedge.

“I love it here in paradise!” exclaimed Brown, who has lived in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown since 2020.

