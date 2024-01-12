Biden is getting us into a mess in Yemen

To the Editor:

Nice to know that President Biden is getting a nice night of sleep tonight. Nice to know that the Secretary of Defense Austin is resting comfortably at Walter Reed military hospital. But did you know that the United States and its allies launched air attacks in Yemen? Someone at the Pentagon managed to find a two star Air Force general to come to the podium to let us known.

Naturally, the Houthis that necessitated this action, were originally designated terrorists until Biden decided they were not really terrorists. By the way, the Houthis announced the U.S. will pay if they were attacked.

How do you feel about Biden’s open border now? Three new wars since Biden took office.

Charles Grant

Village of Caroline