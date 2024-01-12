Homeowner ordered to get rid of unauthorized driveway extension

A homeowner in The Villages has been ordered to get rid of an unauthorized driveway extension.

The home at 1303 Jimenez Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 26 by Community Standards regarding the driveway extension which was put in without approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

The homeowner, Michael Couveau, submitted two retroactive applications to the ARC, but they were rejected in October and earlier this month.

The board found the property in violation of deed compliance and granted 45 days to correct the problem. Couveau indicated that should be ample time to bring the driveway back into compliance.