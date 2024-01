To the Editor:

Someone needs to wake up if they think we live in Camelot. Sure, The Villages is a great place to live, but it is expanding way too much and with population explosion comes complications.

I stopped The Villages Daily Sun because they never published what really was happening.

I suggest if you want everything sugar coated, subscribe to that paper instead of bashing the Village-News.com, which reports reality.

Sue O’Brien

Village of Summerhill