Son struggling with home in The Villages left behind by his late father

A son is struggling with a home in The Villages left behind by his late father.

The property at 1717 Francisco St. was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Paul Knuppel bought the home in 2015 for $200,000. Knuppel, who worked in agriculture in Illinois, died in January 2023.

A complaint about the property was lodged July 24 with Community Standards about overgrown weeds and a tree growing in the eaves.

Community Standards reached Knuppel’s son, who indicated the family is “waiting on the paperwork to be finalized to be able to sell the house.”

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer, looking at photographs of the property submitted as evidence, noted mold appears to be growing on the driveway. The mold was not part of the original complaint.

An inspection revealed the property remained out of compliance this week.

The board agreed to grant seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, fines will be imposed.