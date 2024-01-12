Stretch of Florida roadway will honor young trooper killed in line of duty

A stretch of Florida roadway will honor a young trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Ronald Smith who was shot and killed while checking on two men in a parked car on US-19 in Citrus County, south of Inglis. The subjects attempted to flee, but two nearby hunters shot and wounded one of them and then captured both. One suspect was an escapee from an Oklahoma prison, and the other was a parolee. The shooter was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. In 1989 his sentence was commuted to life.

Trooper Smith had served the residents of Florida, with the Florida Highway Patrol, for eight months at the time of his death. His career with FHP began May 1, 1973. He attended the 43rd recruit class in Tallahassee, from June 25 to Sept. 14, 1973. He was stationed in Homosassa and at the time of his death he was 28.

Trooper Smith was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was survived by his wife and 2-year-old daughter. His father retired from the Tallahassee Police Department.

So often, we see these markers and don’t know the story behind them. The stories are worth telling.