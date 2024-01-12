Villager apparently failed to heed neighbors’ advice to take landscaping plan before ARC

A Villager is in hot water after he apparently failed to heed his neighbors’ advice to take his project before the Architectural Review Committee.

The home of Jeffrey Mayer at 733 Cimarron Ave. in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was lodged about the landscaping in July with Community Standards. The landscaping walls are about 30 inches tall, well in excess of the 18-inch limit. The landscaping is also too close to the road right of way. Community Standards found that Mayer never took his project before the ARC. Mayer said he thought his contractor had handled the ARC application, according to information presented by Community Standards.

A neighbor, Robert Brightman, told a very different story in testimony before the CDD 1 board.

Brightman said he and other neighbors attempted to explain to Mayer the importance of applying to the ARC.

“The entire neighborhood encouraged him to do the right thing,” Brightman said. “It fell on deaf ears.”

Now the illicit landscaping is causing drainage problems for a neighbor, he added.

Supervisor Kathy Porter, who has an extensive history as a Master Gardener, looked at photographs of the tall landscaping walls and offered a dire prediction.

“The trees will die,” she said.

Mayer was granted 45 days to correct the problem. If he fails to do so, he will face an immediate $150 fine followed by daily $50 fines until the property is brought into compliance.

Mayer, who did not attend the public hearing, purchased the home in 2021 for $405,000.