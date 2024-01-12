77.8 F
Friday, January 12, 2024
Villager arrested at wheel of Lexus in defiance of suspension of her license

By Staff Report
Joy Lingenfelter

A Villager was arrested at the wheel of a Lexus in defiance of the suspension of her driver’s license.

Joy Lingenfelter, 55, of the Village of Santiago, was driving a silver 2012 Lexus sedan shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on Buenos Aires Boulevard at El Camino Real when a deputy noticed the decal on her license plate was expired, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The license plate had expired Feb. 1, 2023.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Lingenfelter’s license had been suspended in 2022. In addition, she was wanted on a non-extradition warrant out of Georgia for failure to appear.

Lingenfelter was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $250 bond.

