Villagers’ son lands in jail after caught driving on suspended license

The son of a couple in The Villages landed in jail after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

Larry Raymond Patterson Jr., 37, who lives with his parents in Villa De La Vista West, was driving a black Lincoln MTX at 5:20 p.m. Thursday when he pulled into the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy approached the vehicle and found that Patterson was driving on a suspended license.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Patterson was arrested last year when he was involved in a crash at Bonefish Grill in The Villages. At the time, the Pontiac, Mich. native was also driving on a suspended license.