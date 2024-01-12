62.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 12, 2024
Webster votes to block use of tax dollars on Chinese-made EV chargers  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass S.J.Res 38, a resolution that rescinds a Federal Highway Administration rule that waives Buy America requirements for taxpayer funded electric vehicle chargers.

“This rule is the Biden Administration’s latest push to force electric vehicles on Americans, by allowing Chinese companies to receive taxpayer dollars to be spent on Chinese companies to build electric vehicle chargers,” said Rep. Webster. “Our government should not be sending taxpayer dollars to China or picking and choosing winners and losers in the marketplace as they push their radical climate agenda.”

In March of 2023, a rule from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) took effect that granted a waiver from ‘Buy America’ requirements for the construction of federal-funded EV charging stations. S.J.Res 38 would reverse this rule, preventing the Biden Administration from bypassing these domestic content requirements for federally funded infrastructure projects.

