David Lee Mathews, 68, of Summerfield, FL passed away Monday, January 8, 2024. He was born July 2, 1955, in St. Petersburg, FL to Lee Dwight and Alice Margaret (nee Smith) Mathews.

He loved God, his Country, wife, son, family, dog Frodrich, his many friends, fast cars, the beach, seafood, gourmet food, and Disney World.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Mathews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Renee Mathews; son, David J. Mathews; mom, Alice Mathews; sister, Susan Creel; niece, Deborah Coleman and many other loving friends and family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Oxford Assembly of God 1114 U.S. 301 Oxford, FL.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family of David Mathews could really use financial help! Belleview 1st Assembly of God has designated a benevolence fund for Renee Mathews. If you wish to contribute, please make checks payable to Belleview 1st Assembly of God and designate Renee Mathews on the memo line. All correspondence can be mailed to:

Belleview 1st Assembly of God

10050 SE US Hwy 441

Belleview, FL 34420

Or you can go to www.churchonthehill.org and click the donate tab and specify that your gift is for Renee Mathews. All giving will be recorded as a charitable contribution for you to claim on your taxes next year.