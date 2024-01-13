61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

David Lee Mathews

By Staff Report
David Lee Mathews
David Lee Mathews

David Lee Mathews, 68, of Summerfield, FL passed away Monday, January 8, 2024. He was born July 2, 1955, in St. Petersburg, FL to Lee Dwight and Alice Margaret (nee Smith) Mathews.

He loved God, his Country, wife, son, family, dog Frodrich, his many friends, fast cars, the beach, seafood, gourmet food, and Disney World.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Mathews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Renee Mathews; son, David J. Mathews; mom, Alice Mathews; sister, Susan Creel; niece, Deborah Coleman and many other loving friends and family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Oxford Assembly of God 1114 U.S. 301 Oxford, FL.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family of David Mathews could really use financial help! Belleview 1st Assembly of God has designated a benevolence fund for Renee Mathews. If you wish to contribute, please make checks payable to Belleview 1st Assembly of God and designate Renee Mathews on the memo line. All correspondence can be mailed to:

Belleview 1st Assembly of God
10050 SE US Hwy 441
Belleview, FL 34420

Or you can go to www.churchonthehill.org and click the donate tab and specify that your gift is for Renee Mathews. All giving will be recorded as a charitable contribution for you to claim on your taxes next year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reporting crime in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says she stopped her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun because the newspaper sugar coats reality and doesn’t report crime.

Biden is getting us into a mess in Yemen

A Village of Caroline resident fears that President Biden is getting our country into a mess in Yemen. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster needs to sign onto measure that would level playing field

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster needs to sign onto to measure that would level the playing field by taking power from corporations and giving it back to the people.

It’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends it’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others.

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Photos