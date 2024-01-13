District Office provides information about trash pickup on MLK holiday

The District Office in The Villages has released information about trash pickup on the Martin Luther King holiday, which will be Monday, Jan. 15.

Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) or District 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.