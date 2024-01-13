61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

Jack D. Cote

By Staff Report
Jack D. Cote
Jack D. Cote

Jack D. Cote
July 15, 1936 – January 08, 2024

Jack D. Cote, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 8th, 2024. Jack lived in Summerfield Florida for the past 22 years.

Jack retired from the College of Lake County in 1998, after a teaching career starting in 1969, which was the beginning of the highly successful community college in Grayslake, Illinois.

Jack and his wife Barbara celebrated 52 years of marriage after meeting while both were employed at the College of Lake County.

Jack leaves behind his 4 daughters Susan, Sheri, Sherry and Christine. Sisters Karen, Jill and Debbie. Jack was predeceased by his daughter Jeanette and parents Delmar and Mary Cote. Jack was blessed with 9 grandchildren.

Jack was an avid pickleball player and enjoyed his years living on and golfing at Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club.

Jack’s greatest joy was sharing years of memories with his granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth and grandson Alexander Jack. Watching them grow into outstanding adults gave him great pleasure.

Jack’s cremains will be placed in the family Columbarium at St. Andrews Episcopal church in Grayslake, Illinois.

Anyone wishing to send a memoriam for Jack, it is suggested to make a donation to St. Judes Children’s Hospital in his honor.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reporting crime in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says she stopped her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun because the newspaper sugar coats reality and doesn’t report crime.

Biden is getting us into a mess in Yemen

A Village of Caroline resident fears that President Biden is getting our country into a mess in Yemen. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster needs to sign onto measure that would level playing field

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster needs to sign onto to measure that would level the playing field by taking power from corporations and giving it back to the people.

It’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends it’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others.

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Photos