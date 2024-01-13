Jack D. Cote

July 15, 1936 – January 08, 2024

Jack D. Cote, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 8th, 2024. Jack lived in Summerfield Florida for the past 22 years.

Jack retired from the College of Lake County in 1998, after a teaching career starting in 1969, which was the beginning of the highly successful community college in Grayslake, Illinois.

Jack and his wife Barbara celebrated 52 years of marriage after meeting while both were employed at the College of Lake County.

Jack leaves behind his 4 daughters Susan, Sheri, Sherry and Christine. Sisters Karen, Jill and Debbie. Jack was predeceased by his daughter Jeanette and parents Delmar and Mary Cote. Jack was blessed with 9 grandchildren.

Jack was an avid pickleball player and enjoyed his years living on and golfing at Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club.

Jack’s greatest joy was sharing years of memories with his granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth and grandson Alexander Jack. Watching them grow into outstanding adults gave him great pleasure.

Jack’s cremains will be placed in the family Columbarium at St. Andrews Episcopal church in Grayslake, Illinois.

Anyone wishing to send a memoriam for Jack, it is suggested to make a donation to St. Judes Children’s Hospital in his honor.