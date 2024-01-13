Man sentenced in attack on lady friend at rental property in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in an attack on his lady friend at a rental property in The Villages.

Wesley Ellington, 65, pleaded no contest Jan. 4 in Sumter County Court to charges of false imprisonment and domestic violence by strangulation. A charge of domestic battery was dropped as part of the plea. He has been placed on probation for two years.

The woman got in her car and fled to Brownwood Paddock Square at about 11 p.m. April 29 where she found someone and pleaded with them to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She “was visibly upset, shaking and crying.”

The woman said she had been staying with Ellington at a home at 3938 Manchester Ave. in the Village of Richmond. She said Ellington, with whom she had been in a romantic relationship for a little more than a year, grabbed her by the neck, lifted her up off the floor and attempted to bite her face. He screamed that he was going to kill her. He pushed her to the floor of the kitchen and punched her right arm.

She attempted to leave.

“Where are you going?” he asked. “You’re not leaving this house alive.”

She ran to a bedroom and tried to lock the door. Ellington continued to scream that he was going to kill her. He grabbed her phone from her purse. She ran to the garage, got in a car and fled to Brownwood.

She told police she had attempted to end her relationship with Ellington the previous day. The home where the attack occurred is owned by an investment company.