The Villages Parrot Heads enjoy making the world a little better place

The Villages Parrot Heads club is a not-for-profit Social Club constantly thriving to “Leave the World a Little Better Than We Found It” each day.

We are the largest Parrot Head Club in the world with over a thousand members. We are a charter member of our parent organization “Parrot Heads in Paradise” (or PHIP) which has over 185 clubs worldwide and close to 20,000 members.

Our club gets together almost every week at our club meetings which are called “Phlockings”. Even though these phlockings are our business meeting, there is entertainment at each, and our members get to socialize with each other. We have three phlockings so our members can choose which one to attend or attend all. We also have get togethers such as fundraisers, Pop-up parties, 5 o’clock somewhere parties, driveway parties, etc. Our club enjoys socializing.

Our club has major fundraiser such as our golf cart poker run and basket raffle in the spring, and our golf tournament in the fall which we raise thousands of dollars for charities. We also have fundraisers during the year as we thrive to “Party with a Purpose” which is our club motto. We are also very proud of our blood drives which are the largest in the state of Florida.

But most of all, we are proud of our members, who put so much time in volunteering for numerous activities. In 2023, our members were responsible for almost 25,000 volunteer hours and close to a million dollars in charity work.

If you are interested in joining this wonderful club, just go to our website at www.villagesparrotheads.com and sign up.

Please check out our 2023 Annual Report which highlights some, but not all of our activities in 2023, which follows:

2023 Villages Parrotheads Club Annual Report

Once again, it is my honor to submit The Villages Parrothead’s Club’s annual report highlighting major club events undertaken by our members. We are fortunate and proud to have the world’s largest Parrothead club membership of 1058 members in 2023, and our membership is very generous and active as you will see. In this annual report, I would like to highlight just some of our activities.

2023 saw a rise in corporate support for our functions and fundraising activities. This resulted in donations by these corporate sponsors to help with our fundraising activities as well as the use of their facilities. With the help of these corporate sponsors we were able to hold a few major fundraisers at a local restaurant. We were able to raise and donate $2,000 to Patriot Dogs for Veterans, $4,425 to Wildwood Middle School, $2,000 to Operation Shoebox, and $1,000 to the Ocala SPCA.

Over the course of the year, we hold three (3) Phlockings each month where our members gather, listen to music, and enjoy the camaraderie of each other’s company. One phlocking each month is designated as our Food Pantry Donation Phlocking. At our Halloween party we also ask for donations of cash and/or gift cards to help the hungry. I am happy to announce that we were able to donate $10,663 in cash, gift cards, and in-kind donations to help the local food banks feed the hungry.

Also, at each phocking, we hold a 50/50 raffle with all the proceeds going to our charities. This year we designated all the money raised in October and November to be donated to Hurricane and Natural disaster relief. We were able to donate $2,500 to the Lone Palm Foundation, which is an organization of Parrot Heads helping Parrot Heads when a disaster strikes.

In February, we participated in the Rotary Club Chili Cook-off and raised $2,800 for their charities. We won the People’s Choice award for the 10th year in a row. This is awarded to the club that gets the most donations for their charities. We are very proud of this accomplishment and are gearing up to make it 11 years in a row in 2024.

In April, after a few rain outs, we were able to hold our Golf Cart Poker Run and basket raffle. My outlandish goal, once again, was to reach $20,000. I am happy to say that we not only reached that goal but surpassed it by raising over $21,000 for local charities. Because of this we were able to donate $300 to the Sons of American Legion Post #347 for their Golf Tournament, $2,000 to Combat Veterans to careers, $2,000 to Center Hill Children’s Mission, $1,000 to It Takes A Village, $2,000 to Refuge At Jumper Creek, $2,000 to Project SOS, $1,000 to Help Agency/SOZO Kids, $2,000 to Veterans Helping Veterans, $300 to Tri-County Women’s Vets and $800 to Special Olympics as well as many other charities.

In May we decided to have our first slightly used clothing drive in many years. We collected 266 bags of clothes which were donated to the thrift shops of Shepherd’s Light House which helps homeless single women with small children get their lives back together, and the Leesburg Humane Society which is dedicated to the rescuing and caring for abandoned pets and placing in loving homes. The value of these donations was $26,623.

In July, we were asked if we could help out with a charity function for “Angel Wigs of Hope”, which is a charity who helps provide wigs and support for women who are undergoing cancer treatment. Well, our club jumped in and filled the place. Both the hall and the music were donated, and we were able to present a check for $5,200 to this wonderful organization.

Our club is extremely proud of our blood drives. This year we held 6 blood drives at Firehouse #44. I am excited to tell you that we set a record by collecting 1,970 pints of blood or 246.25 gallons. As one (1) pint of blood can help save the lives of up to three (3) people, we helped save 5,910 lives this year. I am now ecstatic to tell you that we have surpassed Daytona Speedway with blood donations and we are now the leading blood donation site in the state of Florida. Wow – What an accomplishment !!

In September, we held our annual Golf Tournament, and named it the “Rob Ainsley Memorial Golf Tournament” after our beloved Vice-President who passed away this June. We have dedicated our tournament, in his memory, to the Alzheimer’s Association / The Longest Day, for Alzheimer’s research. With the help of our sponsors, our members, and everyone who played and/or volunteered, I am astounded to tell you that we presented a check to the Alzheimer’s Association / The Longest day for $62,500. They informed us that this was the largest single donation they have ever received. A TEAM DRINK goes out to everyone who participated or helped in this endeavor. Hopefully, someday there will be a cure for this disease.

In December, a few of our veteran members held our 4th annual Toys-4-Tots Candy Cane Golf Cart drive-by to help the Marine Corp Toys-4-Tots program. Our members and friends donated $4,356 worth of toys and cash for the kids.

In September, we lost Jimmy Buffett. Our club and the rest of the world have been saddened by his passing. Our club will move on and will grow in his memory. The dedication of our members who step up to volunteer their precious time is unsurpassed as they always strive to leave the world a little better than we found it each day and it sometimes overwhelms me. We definitely live by our motto: “Party with a Purpose”.

In closing, I would once again like to praise our members who helped raise $219,362 in cash and in-kind donations and worked 24,576 volunteer hours. In Florida, the value of one volunteer hour is $29.41, with the value of these hours being $722,780. In total, our club was responsible for over $942,142 in charity work and Volunteer hours which is unbelievable.

As I stated before, these are just some of the many activities our club undertakes. We are always striving to leave the world a little better than we found it.

I am extremely proud of the members of our club who participate and work so hard to make our club the success it is. I am humbled and proud to be the President of this outstanding organization!

Mark Woodland is president of The Villages Parrot Heads Club.