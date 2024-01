Sumter County Animal Services has released a video that tells the story of Minnie, a dog looking for a good home. The video is an attempt to introduce Minnie to those who might consider giving her a chance.

There are more than 100 dogs at SCAS looking for home in the county facility. The dogs need more than a life in the shelter; they need a good, loving home. If interested in fostering or adopting dogs and cats, go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.