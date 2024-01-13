Villages High School student finishes first at Running of the Squares 5K

A returning high schooler won first place Saturday morning in the latest Running of the Squares 5K at Lake Sumter Landing.

Of more than 860 competitors gathered for the race, 15-year-old Nate Burton of The Villages High School outran them all with a time of around 18:17. This was almost a full minute faster than his time of 19:15 during last year’s stint at Lake Sumter Landing in which he placed eighth overall. This was enough to beat the second-place finisher and the previous winner of the Brownwood 5K in October and the Spanish Springs 5K in April, 54-year-old Albano Dos Reis, who had a time of about 19:24.

The two swapped places this time around, a fact that has given them a friendly back-and-forth to look forward to during the popular running events.

“I see him (Reis) at a lot of races,” said Burton. “He’s my biggest competition.”

Kacey Marshall, the 42-year-old overall female winner, crossed the finish line with a time of about 21:41 compared to second-place finisher and 36-year-old Krista Albright’s time of 22:05.

Cheered on by her husband, Bill, and their neighbor Dan Verburg, Kacey was excited to participate in her first race since October during her visit to The Villages from Petoskey, Michigan.

“It’s kind of a bucket list thing to win a race in another state,” said Kacey.

Her husband was just as happy for her, noting that she is a breast cancer survivor and a mother of two children.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Bill. “Makes me feel like I need to run more.”

Also encouraging racers from the sidelines were 17 members of The Villages Cheerleaders, a group of about 80 senior women who have performed at several races in the past. The group split down either side of the finish line and cheered on runners both as they started and ended the 3.1-mile race.

The oldest participant in the race was 90-year-old Sergio Garcia of The Villages, while one of the youngest was a 2-year-old from Oxford. Wildwood Prep Track Club placed first as a group.