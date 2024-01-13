William Richard Anderson

William “Bill” Richard Anderson

April 19, 1958 – January 05, 2024

William “Bill” Richard Anderson, age 65 of Lady Lake, FL passed away January 5, 2024.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathryn, daughters Billie Jo Smith, Margrie Canton, Sarah Tucci, son Joseph Latuscha, six grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, sister Emmy, and brothers Roger, Johnathan, and Phillip. Bill was predeceased by his mother Margaretann, his father Richard, and his sister Andrea.

Bill grew up in the towns of Yarmouth and Gray, ME, and spent most of his life living and working in Maine; he retired from a long career as a commercial truck driver. Bill loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family as much as possible. Bill’s favorite adventure was a trip and cruise to Alaska, a place where he always wanted to return. Bill will be remembered as an outgoing spirit and generous friend, but more so as a great storyteller who loved to be in the spotlight.

Our family is grateful to know that Bill is finally at peace. A celebration of life will be scheduled and held for friends and family.