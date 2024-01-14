Convicted golf cart thief jailed after violating his probation

A convicted golf cart thief was being held without bond after violating his probation.

Logan William Rinard, 20, of Weirsdale, was booked this past week at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation.

In November, Rinard had been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest to a felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Rinard was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service at Marion County Solid Waste Litter Control.

Rinard was convicted of stealing the golf cart in July from a woman in Belleview.