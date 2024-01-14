George Robert Brannen

January 25, 1937 – January 10, 2024

George “Robert” Brannen, affectionally known to family as “Gramps”, left this earthly world and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 10, 2024. He was greeted by his Father and Mother, Joseph Carchner and Cora Spires Brannen, his sisters, Katherine, Betty Lou and Patsy, and brother, Joseph C.

Robert was born on January 25, 1937, in Winter Haven, Florida. He spent his childhood in Lake Butler; graduating in 1955. He enjoyed football and was a quarterback. He recalled memories of his football days and said one team, if not the toughest team, he ever played was against the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind located in St. Augustine, Florida. He said that what they lacked in verbal communication was made up in grit and determination and “man could they hit”. Robert was a bit more than just average at football, he was what you may consider “pretty good”. Good enough that he received an athletic scholarship to Tennessee Tech. He attended Tennessee Tech until he enrolled in the United States Army. Robert was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division with 22 successful jumps. He said he volunteered to be a paratrooper because it paid a little bit more money each month and he could send more back home to his mother and family. After jumping out of planes some many times, he decided to keep his feet on the ground and not fly again. But that didn’t mean he stayed still.

Upon, Honorable Discharge from the Army he worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a Produce Inspector. He traveled and inspected fruits and veggies throughout the country. Only after Dixie decided that they would not be spending a winter in New Jersey, not matter how good the tomatoes were, they put down permanent roots in Wildwood, Florida. Robert began his employment at a Trainman for the Seaboard Airline now CSX. He worked alongside many men and women that grew to be lifelong friends. He enjoyed his job immensely and enjoyed the opportunity of travel that came with it. CSX would occupy his time until 1999 when he retired. Always one to help, he and Dixie volunteered at Habitat for Humanity for several years. At Habitat he would see lots of people he had worked with and made many new friends. He enjoyed all the work he did at Habitat with the exception of the time that he had a near death experience on a donated bike. He, in fact, learned that very day that there are some things you do forget and “as easy as riding a bike” really didn’t come that easy especially in your mid-sixties after not riding one for a while.

In 1962, with the help of his sister and brother-in-law, he met Miss Dixie Brigman. After a short but passionate courtship, they wed on November 16, 1963. Celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 2023 was once of his greatest accomplishments. Robert was the most loving and dedicated husband right up until he drew his last breath. Dixie was the sun to his days and the stars to his night. Together they built a life that included the raising of a son. No father was prouder of their son than Robert. In addition to raising Gary, they raised numerous cats and dogs. One of Robert’s favorite past times was taking a nap in his recliner with a cat napping on his lap. His only steady “job” in his later years was driver to Mrs. Dixie and chief executor of the passing out of cat treats upon demand.

Robert was a man of little words, but he had an innate ability to deliver a quick and very witty quip when least expected. He enjoyed travel with is family and discovering new places and food. Family gatherings was what he enjoyed the most especially if it was a cookout. He loved a hamburger and was never known to pass up ice cream. In fact, on a cruise, whenever he was needed or couldn’t be found, he usually could be located at the ice cream station. Football was always passion of his and he loved his Florida Gators. He prided himself in being a man of great morals and faith.

Robert is survived by his Wife, Dixie Brannen of Wildwood, FL; son, Gary (Danielle) Brannen of The Villages, FL; grandson, Justin (Tosha) Brannen of Atalla, AL; three great grandchildren; a niece, Lizbeth (James) Croft; nephew, Gregg Gaubatz and many great nieces and nephews, family members and cats, June, Jack and Miss Kitty.

With love and great loss, his family will continue to live life as he would have wanted and remember all the days shared with Robert, a quintessential great Southern Man.

As were his wishes, no services will be held and he will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery located in Wildwood Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society or the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches in his name.