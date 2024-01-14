54.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Golf carts aren’t going that fast

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I find it totally ridiculous to put an over emphasis on speeding golf carts. I can understand fining carts going 30+ mph but in my 16 years in The Villages, I see very very few on the paths going that fast; let alone worrying about those going maybe 24 mph.
If you are worried about safety how about putting more speed guns out on Buena Vista Boulevard, Morse Boulevard or some of the neighborhood streets to see how many speeders you get in those much heavier full size vehicles.

Terry Thomas
Village of Poinciana

 

