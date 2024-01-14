49 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 14, 2024
type here...

Hospital joins in effort to combat human trafficking

By Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, I announced Tampa General Hospital as the first hospital in Florida to join our 100 Percent Club. Our 100 Percent Club recognizes businesses and organizations that commit to training their workforces to spot and report suspicious activity relating to human trafficking.

Multiple studies have found that more than 88 percent of human trafficking victims come into contact with the health care system at some point while being trafficked. So, if health care workers know the telltale signs of trafficking, they can alert authorities and help victims escape captors.

Attorney General Ashley Moody with personnel at Tampa General Hospital
Attorney General Ashley Moody with personnel at Tampa General Hospital.

We also worked with TGH on signage to help patients know how to spot human trafficking and what victims should do if they are under the control of a trafficker. Later this month, our Statewide Prosecutors will host a specialized training session for TGH surgical staff about how to interact with trafficking victims seeking medical services. To view the announcement, click.

We hope that more Florida hospitals will follow TGH and join our club.

To learn more about our 100 Percent Club visit YouCanStopHT.com. To report human trafficking, call 1(855) FLA-SAFE. 

By helping enlist more Floridians in our fight to end human trafficking, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.
 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Sex in the park article had too many details

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of two men arrested in an apparent sexual situation at Lake Okahumpka Park

Report the good news and the bad news

A Village of Silver Lake resident says that a good news group reports all the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is a sexual predator unfit to hold any public office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends Donald Trump is a sexual predator and unfit to hold any public office.

Photos