Hospital joins in effort to combat human trafficking

This week, on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, I announced Tampa General Hospital as the first hospital in Florida to join our 100 Percent Club. Our 100 Percent Club recognizes businesses and organizations that commit to training their workforces to spot and report suspicious activity relating to human trafficking.

Multiple studies have found that more than 88 percent of human trafficking victims come into contact with the health care system at some point while being trafficked. So, if health care workers know the telltale signs of trafficking, they can alert authorities and help victims escape captors.

We also worked with TGH on signage to help patients know how to spot human trafficking and what victims should do if they are under the control of a trafficker. Later this month, our Statewide Prosecutors will host a specialized training session for TGH surgical staff about how to interact with trafficking victims seeking medical services. To view the announcement, click.

We hope that more Florida hospitals will follow TGH and join our club.

To learn more about our 100 Percent Club visit YouCanStopHT.com. To report human trafficking, call 1(855) FLA-SAFE.

By helping enlist more Floridians in our fight to end human trafficking, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

