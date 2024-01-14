56.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 14, 2024
type here...

Oxford church to provide class on surviving loss of spouse

By Staff Report

Losing one’s life partner feels like losing half of your existence. The special person you spent every day is now gone, leaving you with an emptiness that at times seems more than you can handle. To support those undergoing this traumatic life event, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is providing a Grief Share class, The Loss of a Spouse, on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Participants will learn how to understand their emotions as they walk the path of grief. A trained leader will facilitate the class.

Grief Share is a network of 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts of healing from grief. Participants can register by calling the church office at (352) 748-1201.

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is located at 4886 CR 472/Rainey Trail (west of Select Services Hospital) in Oxford.   

For additional details about the church, visit amazinggracelc.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Sex in the park article had too many details

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of two men arrested in an apparent sexual situation at Lake Okahumpka Park

Report the good news and the bad news

A Village of Silver Lake resident says that a good news group reports all the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is a sexual predator unfit to hold any public office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends Donald Trump is a sexual predator and unfit to hold any public office.

Photos