Oxford church to provide class on surviving loss of spouse

Losing one’s life partner feels like losing half of your existence. The special person you spent every day is now gone, leaving you with an emptiness that at times seems more than you can handle. To support those undergoing this traumatic life event, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is providing a Grief Share class, The Loss of a Spouse, on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Participants will learn how to understand their emotions as they walk the path of grief. A trained leader will facilitate the class.

Grief Share is a network of 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts of healing from grief. Participants can register by calling the church office at (352) 748-1201.

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is located at 4886 CR 472/Rainey Trail (west of Select Services Hospital) in Oxford.

For additional details about the church, visit amazinggracelc.org