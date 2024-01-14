56.9 F
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Local GOP waves flags in support of Jan. 6 ‘political prisoners’ held at Coleman

By Staff Report

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County recently held a flag-waving event to stand up for nine “political prisoners” arrested in the aftermath of events Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. The nine are being held at the federal prison at Coleman.

The demonstration was held at the corner of Warm Springs Avenue and Morse Boulevard. The protesters said the nine are “being held in violation of their Sixth Amendment Constitutional right to a speedy trial.”

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County recently held a flag waving event.

Members of the Republican Assembly of Sumter County said they are also working to raise “community awareness regarding the dangers of mRNA vaccines.” They said they support the efforts of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to remove the vaccines from the market.

The organization’s next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Members will be discussing election integrity and precinct canvassing strategies for the 2024 presidential election. Guest speaker will be Patrick Altier, who will be discussing the benefits of purchasing solar-powered generators in the event that the electrical grid is compromised. For more information about the group, visit X (formerly Twitter) page, which can be found using the handle @RASumterCounty

