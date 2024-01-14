Nearly 1,200 keys distributed for new Cordoba postal facility in The Villages

Nearly 1,200 keys have been distributed for the new Cordoba postal facility in The Villages.

The new postal facility replaces the Hacienda postal facility which was torn down as part of the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club. The Developer is planning to build 24 new villas at the site.

Amenity Authority Committee member Jim Vaccaro noted that the 1,200 mailboxes represent the many trips that will be made to the postal facility on a daily basis.

“That’s 1,200 people coming and going without a traffic light,” said Vaccaro, who has been a fierce advocate for improved safety on that section of Morse Boulevard.

Meanwhile, others are marking with some sadness the departure of the rented trailer that has served as a temporary postal facility for the residents this past many months. Community Watch personnel had been deputized by the U.S. Postal Service to help with the mail at that location. Many residents said that Community Watch went above and beyond in their duties, including listening for residents who blew whistles to have their mail walked out to them, due to difficulty walking up and down the ramp to the trailer.

“They will be missed. Kudos to Community Watch. They did a great job,” said Villager Ken Knodel.