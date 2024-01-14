56.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 14, 2024
type here...

Nearly 1,200 keys distributed for new Cordoba postal facility in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Nearly 1,200 keys have been distributed for the new Cordoba postal facility in The Villages.

Cordoba Postal Station
The new Cordoba Postal Station.

The new postal facility replaces the Hacienda postal facility which was torn down as part of the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club. The Developer is planning to build 24 new villas at the site.

The Hacienda Hills Postal Station
The Hacienda Hills Postal Station was torn down one year ago.

Amenity Authority Committee member Jim Vaccaro noted that the 1,200 mailboxes represent the many trips that will be made to the postal facility on a daily basis.

“That’s 1,200 people coming and going without a traffic light,” said Vaccaro, who has been a fierce advocate for improved safety on that section of Morse Boulevard.

The temporary postal faclity at Hacienda Hills
The temporary postal facility at Hacienda Hills.

Meanwhile, others are marking with some sadness the departure of the rented trailer that has served as a temporary postal facility for the residents this past many months. Community Watch personnel had been deputized by the U.S. Postal Service to help with the mail at that location. Many residents said that Community Watch went above and beyond in their duties, including listening for residents who blew whistles to have their mail walked out to them, due to difficulty walking up and down the ramp to the trailer.

“They will be missed. Kudos to Community Watch. They did a great job,” said Villager Ken Knodel.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Sex in the park article had too many details

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of two men arrested in an apparent sexual situation at Lake Okahumpka Park

Report the good news and the bad news

A Village of Silver Lake resident says that a good news group reports all the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is a sexual predator unfit to hold any public office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends Donald Trump is a sexual predator and unfit to hold any public office.

Photos