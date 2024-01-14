Neighbors report theft of well pump from home near The Villages

Watchful neighbors reported the theft of a well pump from a home near The Villages.

Two neighbors noticed suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon at a home on SE 89th Court, which is located directly across SE Hwy. 42 from Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages, according to arrest reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. One neighbor was in his residence and another was standing in her driveway. Both saw a gold older model Chevy Tahoe and a man using bolt cutters to remove the well equipment. He was moving at a “fast pace” and threw the well pump into the front seat of his sport utility vehicle. The female witness noted a partial license plate number and her Ring doorbell picked up some surveillance of the incident. The vehicle was tracked to a home in the Sunset Harbor Road area of Summerfield.

Arrested at the home were 18-year-old Dusty Adams and 33-year-old Chaelyn Heald, both of Summerfield. They turned over the stolen well equipment.

Heald admitted she had instructed Adams to steal the equipment. She claimed she was trying to “help” a family living nearby “because they did not have water at their address.”

Both were arrested on charges of grand theft and criminal mischief and booked at the Marion County Jail.