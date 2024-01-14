56.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Resident of Historic Side of The Villages to be arraigned on theft charge

By Staff Report
Ryan Bernie LeClerc

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages is set to be arraigned later this month on a theft charge.

Ryan Bernie LeClerc, 43, who lives at 710 Tarrson Blvd., is set for arraignment Jan. 22 on charges of theft and possession of drug equipment. He has been lodged since Dec. 27 a the Lake County Jail.

LeClerc entered the Walmart in Leesburg that day and attempted to conceal baseball cards in his gray hoodie, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When he was apprehended, he was found to be in possession of a syringe.

LeClerc has had several previous arrests:

He was arrested in October in connection with the theft of a GPS watch from Edwin Watts Golf store at Rolling Acres Plaza  in The Villages.

The Vermont native was arrested in July after allegedly stealing a sandwich and dental floss from Publix.

LeClerc was arrested with fentanyl in 2022 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

He was arrested on a prowling charge in 2021 in the Village of El Cortez.

Photos