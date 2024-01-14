Sex in the park article had too many details

To the Editor:
This is not appropriate to describe in detail the arrest of two men at Lake Okahumpka Park. It was offensive and not needed. I am not sure why this is worthy of all the details.
Maryanne Pazienza
Village of Chitty Chatty
.
