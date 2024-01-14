47.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Sex in the park article had too many details

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is not appropriate to describe in detail the arrest of two men at Lake Okahumpka Park. It was offensive and not needed. I am not sure why this is worthy of all the details.

Maryanne Pazienza
Village of Chitty Chatty

