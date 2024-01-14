Villager and son suffer head injuries after knocked from golf cart by Lexus

A Villager and her son suffered head injuries after they were knocked from a golf cart by a Lexus which ran a red light.

The golf cart had been traveling at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Avenida Central at Oak Meadows Lane near Rolling Acres Plaza when the golf cart had the green light but was hit in the intersection by a female Villager who ran a red light, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

The impact of the crash knocked the woman and her son from the golf cart. He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility. Both had suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured.