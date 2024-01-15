68.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 15, 2024
Chamber poll shows Biden highly unpopular among Florida voters

By Staff Report

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce statewide poll shows President Joe Biden remains highly unpopular with Florida voters.

Almost 6 out of 10 (59 percent) of Florida voters have an unfavorable view of Biden. Almost all (91 percent) of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Biden, while 58 percent of independents and 67 percent of Hispanics have an unfavorable view of the president.

Even within Biden’s own party, 26 percent of Democrats have an unfavorable opinion of him. 

The Florida Chamber poll finds two-thirds (66 percent) of Florida voters believe President Joe Biden does not deserve re-election, with strong opposition from Florida Hispanics a key factor in this finding. Nearly three-fourths (73 percent) of Hispanic voters polled believe Biden does not deserve re-election, higher than any other demographic group tested.

By party, opposition to President Biden’s re-election is unsurprisingly strongest among Republicans with nearly all (93 percent) opposing his re-election. Furthering Biden’s troubles, 71percent of independents and even 35 percents of Democrats do not believe Biden deserves to be re-elected president.

The poll was conducted on Dec. 27 – Jan. 4 by Cherry Communications during live telephone interviews of likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. The sample size included 237 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 107 Others for a total of 600 respondents statewide.

