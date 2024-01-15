68.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 15, 2024
Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard is too narrow and has several dips and bumps that make golf cart passage difficult. There is plenty of space to widen this path and make it safer. The slightest turn of the wheel brings the cart into the path of cars doing 50 mph. You must cross into the car lane when you turn left to enter your village. Car drivers get angry when they have to stop while you turn and they wander into the cart path to pass you. Going slower will not solve the problem but wider cart lanes would certainly help.

Bill Parry
Spanish Springs

 

