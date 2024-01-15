Law enforcement officer warns of guns being stolen from unlocked cars

A law enforcement officer is warning that too many guns are being stolen from unlocked cars.

Walter Wolf of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning this past week when speaking before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

He said the sheriff’s office has been seeing a rash of weapons being taken from unlocked cars.

“They aren’t breaking a window,” said Wolf, who has spent more than 50 years in law enforcement.

He urged residents to be vigilant and lock up their cars at home and when they are out.

“Don’t leave anything of value in plain view,” he added.

He also warned that too many senior citizens are continuing to fall for scams.

Wolf frequently hosts seminars on scam protection. He said that many who fall victim to scams won’t report the incidents.

“Many people are too embarrassed to report them,” he said.