Richard Parker Ingoglia

Richard (Rick) Parker Ingoglia born on May 9, 1944, passed away on Christmas Eve, December. 24, 2023, at age 79. After long battles with strokes and dementia, he passed away peacefully with his wife, Gail, by his side.

He was born in New York City, the son of Richard P. Ingoglia and Mary Anne Muirhead Ingoglia. Shortly after his birth they moved to Detroit, Michigan to be closer to their entire family.

He was a proud US Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam in the 1960’s. Upon returning home, he graduated from Walsh College on the GI bill and started his life-long career in the medical equipment field. Rick made a career out of helping people. He began working with his father at American Hospital Equipment Co in Detroit then branched off on his own to spend 25 years as president of Ingoglia Medical Services (IMS). He later started Veterans Medical Services (VMS) where he sold lifting equipment to Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States.

Rick will be remembered as a loving genuine soul. He was everyone’s friend and, of course, he always had that great big smile wherever he went. A natural athlete, Rick enjoyed competition and teaching moments with his family and friends. He enjoyed, skiing, water sports, sailing and powerboating with his wife Gail. He was also an accomplished guide for Blind Skiers in downhill races. His positive energy and attitude was contagious to all who shared life with Rick.

Rick is survived by his wife, Gail of 38 years, his sons, Scott (Dawn) and Todd, (Carol). He was a proud grandfather of Faith, Scott and Julia. Rick is also survived by his brother David (Jo Ann). He leaves behind extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Rick’s Life is planned for Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 11:30-3:00. A formal service with military honors will start at 12:00 pm. Celebration will be held at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 43785. (352)643-6770.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation, in his name, to Combat Veterans to Careers, located at 400 E Gulf Atlantic Highway (Highway 44), Wildwood Fl.Website: www.combatveteranstocareers.org.