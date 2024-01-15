Sumter County Animal Services saves puppies from Canine Parvovirus

In December, an owner surrendered five mixed-breed puppies to Sumter County Animal Services because they were sick and the owner couldn’t care for them. The puppies were tested for canine parvovirus, which showed a “faint positive.” Young puppies are especially vulnerable to canine parvovirus. Unfortunately, two of the puppies died within a day from the virus. The good news is that the Animal Services staff was able to save the other three puppies.

Upon arrival, the puppies had to be isolated from the rest of the dog population because canine parvovirus is highly contagious. While treatable, parvovirus can be fatal for puppies and older dogs. Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, fever and often as the virus progresses, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. Under the training and instructions by Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, SCAS veterinarian technicians Kim Hill and Sarah Bessler successfully treated the surviving puppies Trenton, Denver and Frankie.

Dogs can be protected from the parvovirus via vaccinations. Puppies should always receive all four vaccinations starting at six weeks to make sure they build immunity as early as possible.

Fortunately, Trenton and Denver have found homes with Frankie being fostered.

There are more than 100 dogs at SCAS looking for homes. These dogs need more than a life in the shelter; they need a good, loving home. If interested in fostering or adopting dogs and cats, go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.