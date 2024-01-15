Village of St. Catherine resident arrested on drug and theft charges

A Village of St. Catherine resident was arrested on drug and theft charges.

Steven Robert Braun, 65, who lives at 545 Mincey Loop, was at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on Saturday afternoon when he left the store with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native got into a silver Jeep Liberty and began to leave when a store employee pointed out the theft suspect to a Wildwood Police Department officer who happened to be at the store. The officer initiated a traffic stop and was soon joined by a sheriff’s deputy.

The Walmart employee said Braun had entered the store and filled up a shopping cart with merchandise. He went through the self-checkout aisle and paid for a few items. However, he had 12 items worth $579 for which he did not pay, the report said. He left the store through the automotive section. When he was confronted in the parking lot, Braun took the items for which had paid and left the stolen items behind. He fled in the Jeep Liberty.

During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle’s center console along with several glass smoking pipes.

He was arrested on charges of theft, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,500 bond.