66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 15, 2024
type here...

Villagers’ grandson sentenced to anger management in road rage roundabout incident

By Staff Report
Caleb Christian Mller
Caleb Christian Miller

A 20-year-old who lives with his grandparents in The Villages has been sentenced to anger management training after a road rage incident in a roundabout.

Caleb Christian Miller, 20, who lives with his grandparents in the Village of Fenney, agreed this past week in Sumter County Court to a pre-trial intervention contract that would enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of criminal mischief. He must complete six hours of anger management training, 25 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution to the victim in the case.

A woman had been traveling at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 northbound on Morse Boulevard heading for County Road 466A when a man driving a truck “sped up next to her and cut her off at a roundabout almost hitting her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said the man “got out of the truck ranting and yelling.” She said she was in fear for her safety.

She sped off, but soon noticed the truck was following her. The truck was in the lane next to her vehicle when she heard two “bangs.” She looked at the man driving the truck and he was “laughing.” She stopped and looked at her driver’s side rear door which had two fresh dents. She took a picture of the truck’s license plate as well as the driver. A deputy inspecting the damaged door concluded that it looked like something had been thrown at it.

The deputy found that the registered owner of the truck lives at 3662 Red Fox Loop in the Village of Fenney. The deputy went to the home and spoke to Miller’s grandmother. She identified the man in the photo as her grandson and agreed to call him and ask him to return home.

Miller told the deputy he had simply given the woman a “courtesy beep.” He also claimed the woman made “finger gun gestures” at him.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Battery upgrade appears to make my golf cart go faster

A Village of Pine Ridge resident explains a recent upgrade appears to be making his golf cart go faster.

Village of DeLuna resident says he wants to know about local crime

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he wants information about local crime.

Golf carts aren’t going that fast

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident reacts to news that the sheriff’s office is cracking down on speeding golf carts that have been mechanically enhanced.

Photos