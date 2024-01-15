Villagers’ grandson sentenced to anger management in road rage roundabout incident

A 20-year-old who lives with his grandparents in The Villages has been sentenced to anger management training after a road rage incident in a roundabout.

Caleb Christian Miller, 20, who lives with his grandparents in the Village of Fenney, agreed this past week in Sumter County Court to a pre-trial intervention contract that would enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of criminal mischief. He must complete six hours of anger management training, 25 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution to the victim in the case.

A woman had been traveling at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 northbound on Morse Boulevard heading for County Road 466A when a man driving a truck “sped up next to her and cut her off at a roundabout almost hitting her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said the man “got out of the truck ranting and yelling.” She said she was in fear for her safety.

She sped off, but soon noticed the truck was following her. The truck was in the lane next to her vehicle when she heard two “bangs.” She looked at the man driving the truck and he was “laughing.” She stopped and looked at her driver’s side rear door which had two fresh dents. She took a picture of the truck’s license plate as well as the driver. A deputy inspecting the damaged door concluded that it looked like something had been thrown at it.

The deputy found that the registered owner of the truck lives at 3662 Red Fox Loop in the Village of Fenney. The deputy went to the home and spoke to Miller’s grandmother. She identified the man in the photo as her grandson and agreed to call him and ask him to return home.

Miller told the deputy he had simply given the woman a “courtesy beep.” He also claimed the woman made “finger gun gestures” at him.