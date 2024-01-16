Home Depot shoplifting suspect says he stole merchandise due to ‘hard’ times

A Home Depot shoplifting suspect told police he stole merchandise due to “hard” times.

David John Richard, 44, of Summerfield, entered the store on Friday and began concealing merchandise in his front pockets, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left the store without paying for the items.

A store employee attempted to stop Richard, but he began to flee on foot. He was apprehended by Lady Lake police officers and still had the merchandise tucked in his clothing. He was asked why he stole the merchandise and told police times were “hard.”

The total value of the merchandise was $200.79. A criminal history check revealed Richard had been convicted of theft in 2011.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.