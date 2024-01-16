60.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Man wanted in three states jailed after found sleeping at local church

By Staff Report
Ralph Andre Wainwright
Ralph Andre Wainwright

A man wanted in three states was arrested after he was found sleeping at a local church.

Ralph Andre Wainwright, 42, who was identified by this South Carolina ID card, was found sleeping Monday morning underneath the walkway at the rear of Live Oaks Community Church on Heritage Boulevard in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The homeless man had been warned multiple times to stay off the property. The police department had twice responded to remove Wainwright from the church’s property.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is being held without bond as holds have been put on his custody by the states or Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding golf carts zoom by like I’m standing still

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident comments on the speeding golf carts he sees every day in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Photos