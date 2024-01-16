Man wanted in three states jailed after found sleeping at local church

A man wanted in three states was arrested after he was found sleeping at a local church.

Ralph Andre Wainwright, 42, who was identified by this South Carolina ID card, was found sleeping Monday morning underneath the walkway at the rear of Live Oaks Community Church on Heritage Boulevard in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The homeless man had been warned multiple times to stay off the property. The police department had twice responded to remove Wainwright from the church’s property.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is being held without bond as holds have been put on his custody by the states or Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.