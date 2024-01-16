Raymond Tito Mattiucci Sr.

November 12, 1927 – January 11, 2024

Raymond Tito Mattiucci, Sr was born on 11/12/1927 in Detroit, Michigan and was called to be with his wife on 1/11/24 in Leesburg, Florida.

Mom & Dad’s of Lady Lake was opened in 1962 by Ray’s parents, Italian immigrants Giovani (John) and Colomba Mattiucci with the help of Colomba’s brother Donato Violante and his wife Maria. Originating from Abruzzo, Italy they immigrated shortly after WWI. They met and married in New York and settled on a farm in Upstate. To make ends meet, John would leave the farm to be tended by Colomba and their three children, Albert, Jean and Raymond, to work in the factories in Detroit where they would later move.

In 1947, post WWII Ray was discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corp and while retrieving him from Biloxi, Mississippi they decided to travel through North Florida and fell in love with the area. A year later they made it their home. They were involved in starting Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurants in many towns in Florida in the 1950’s and 60’s. In 1962 they eventually made their way to Lady Lake and established Mom & Dad’s in Lady Lake.

Ray living in Detroit would come down during the winter and help with the various restaurants being opened. During the summer he was an owner and worked as a designer at Michigan Overhead Doors where he met and married his secretary, Monica Logsdon in 1958. They had 4 children by 1962 when that business closed he moved to Lady Lake to assist with the restaurant. A few years later and 4 more children Ray bought the business and his parents moved to Arizona.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife Monica (2/2/15), son Brian (3/4/14) and grandson Christian Slaughter 10/24/14). He is survived by daughters Adrianna (Scot) Rick, Christina Hall, Diana (Daren) Palmer, Elainna (Ricky) Tucker, JoAnna Slaughter and sons Raymond Jr and Daniel. And 30+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was always an intricate part of his community and was well loved by his family, employees and customers. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always loved being around Papa and hearing his stories.

The service will be held at the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park on January 22nd at 11:00AM and visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice.