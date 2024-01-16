To the Editor:

Come on do your job! These people bought homes through The Villages sales reps. They are being punished and forced to get rid of the stone landscaping! Now you are telling us that you have gotten rid of the anonymous calls about compliance!

What does the office of compliance do? You won’t do anything to The Villages sales reps because they are THE VILLAGES! They should be sued for breach of contract! Once again, The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

Mike Herold

La Cresenta Villas