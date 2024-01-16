Villager facing DUI charge after her SUV nearly hits golf cart

A Villager is facing a drunk driving charge after her sport utility vehicle nearly hit a golf cart.

Patricia Louise Garbelman, 71, of the Village of Del Mar, was driving a white GMC SUV at about 6 p.m. Monday when another motorist noticed her erratic driving and called 911, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Her vehicle was “running off the road” as she was traveling south on County Road 25 approaching Griffin Avenue. The other motorist continued following Garbelman and relayed reports to a 911 dispatcher. Garbelman almost struck a golf cart before turning on to Rio Grande Avenue. She pulled into her home at 1157 Del Toro Drive where she was met by a police officer. The Michigan native was “unsteady on her feet” and used her vehicle for support. The officer detected the “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Garbelman’s breath. The officer asked her if she had been drinking.

“I am fine,” she replied.

She appeared to be “very confused.”

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .138 and .131 blood alcohol content.

“While conducting the breath test, Patricia fell out of her chair falling to the floor,” the officer noted in the report.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.