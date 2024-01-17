54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Inspector finds rodent activity at local Steak ’n Shake restaurant

By Staff Report

An inspector found rodent activity at a local Steak ’n Shake restaurant.

The inspector visited the Steak ’n Shake restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood on Jan. 8 and found 21 rodent droppings, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The droppings were found on the floor next to a chemical storage rack, in a room off the kitchen with a mop sink and hot water heater.

The inspector also found there was no certified food service manager when there were four or more employees engaged in food preparation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos