Inspector finds rodent activity at local Steak ’n Shake restaurant

An inspector found rodent activity at a local Steak ’n Shake restaurant.

The inspector visited the Steak ’n Shake restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood on Jan. 8 and found 21 rodent droppings, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The droppings were found on the floor next to a chemical storage rack, in a room off the kitchen with a mop sink and hot water heater.

The inspector also found there was no certified food service manager when there were four or more employees engaged in food preparation.