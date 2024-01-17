54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Man allegedly bites cop’s leg after attacking his mother and sister

By Staff Report
Manuel Martinez Cirilo 2
Manuel Martinez Cirilo

A man allegedly bit a police officer’s leg after attacking his mother and sister.

An officer was on patrol on County Road 462 at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he heard three women yelling for help as they were holding down a man at KB Landscape Supply, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Manuel Martinez Cirilo of Lady Lake, had yanked his sister’s neck and repeatedly punched her. He had also grabbed “his mother’s right tricep with such force that (he) caused soft tissue damage and heavy swelling,” according to the report.

Two police officers attempted to handcuff Cirilo, who struggled against their efforts. One of the officers felt “a pinching sensation on his left calf” and realized Cirilo had bitten him. His teeth broke the officer’s skin and prompted bleeding.

Cirilo kicked at the officers and shouted derogatory statements about the police force. He had to be restrained with leg shackles and a spit mask, in addition to handcuffs.

Cirilo was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos