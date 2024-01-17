Man allegedly bites cop’s leg after attacking his mother and sister

A man allegedly bit a police officer’s leg after attacking his mother and sister.

An officer was on patrol on County Road 462 at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he heard three women yelling for help as they were holding down a man at KB Landscape Supply, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Manuel Martinez Cirilo of Lady Lake, had yanked his sister’s neck and repeatedly punched her. He had also grabbed “his mother’s right tricep with such force that (he) caused soft tissue damage and heavy swelling,” according to the report.

Two police officers attempted to handcuff Cirilo, who struggled against their efforts. One of the officers felt “a pinching sensation on his left calf” and realized Cirilo had bitten him. His teeth broke the officer’s skin and prompted bleeding.

Cirilo kicked at the officers and shouted derogatory statements about the police force. He had to be restrained with leg shackles and a spit mask, in addition to handcuffs.

Cirilo was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.