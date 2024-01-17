Mother and grandfather arrested in vicious attack on woman held in dog crate

A mother and grandfather have been arrested in an alleged vicious attack on a woman forced into a dog crate.

Anjali Devi Harpaul, 35, of Tavares, and Narain Dutt Harpaul, 67, of Leesburg, were being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following their arrests Tuesday night by Wildwood police. Both are facing charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

The arrests were made as the result of an investigation into the attack which is said to have occurred Sept. 30 at a metal warehouse which is the site of a family-run business on NE 37th Place in Wildwood.

The granddaughter arrived with Narain Harpaul at the family business site where Anjali Harpaul and another family member were waiting, according to arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department. The other family member began to “batter” the woman while Anjali Harpaul “appeared to scorn” her daughter. She went on to strike her daughter.

They placed the woman in a “large dog kennel” and secured it with a zip tie. The other family member, who was not named in the arrest reports, struck the woman 43 times within six minutes.

The reports did not make it clear how the woman got free, but it was indicated that the zip tie had been burned off the dog crate.

The woman suffered multiple fractures of facial bones, bleeding next to the skull and a minor nasal bone fracture as well as muscle and nerve damage.

A search warrant was executed Oct. 2 at the warehouse and surveillance footage was seized. The footage was analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, leading to the two arrests.